Cong, PDP could follow suit

To hold meet in Srinagar on poll participation
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Sep 05:
Panicked over worsening security situation in Jammu Kashmir, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may follow National Conference (NC) and announce boycott of Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat polls.
The two parties have yet to decide whether to participate in these polls in the State.
Even as there is no official word but party sources said ground level workers and candidates who have to contest these polls were worried about their security and had conveyed it to the party high command.
“We will hold our Core Committee meeting regarding these polls and review the situation,” senior PDP leader and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri told Rising Kashmir.
Congress Vice President and MLC, Ghulam Nabi Monga told Rising Kashmir that Congress had already submitted a memorandum to Governor regarding the security situation.
“The Governor has not taken any decision and now it is their responsibility to provide security,” Monga said. “However, we aren’t running away from elections.”
Talking to Rising Kashmir, another Congress MLC, Naresh Kumar Gupta said, “Though the party’s State unit was preparing to contest polls, the final decision was to be taken by the Congress high command at New Delhi.”
However, he said there was threat to people due to unsafe security conditions not only in Kashmir but in Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal region too.
“We are living in remote areas of Doda district. Recently, two local youth from Doda joined militancy in Kashmir. One of them was killed in a gunfight and second one, an MBA, joined Hizbul Mujahedeen in Kashmir,” he said trying to explain the security scenario in the region.
Wishing not to be quoted, another Congress leader said, “Most important for us is safety and security of the people. The government must ensure safety of the candidates, their supporters and their families. We have no objection with elections but there is a grave security issue.”
The senior Jammu-based leader, who wished his name is not quoted, said “Till the security situation improves, there is a need to defer elections.”
Earlier, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir told media persons said that they had called a meeting in Srinagar where all the leaders from across Jammu Kashmir would participate to decide further course of action regarding Panchayat polls.
“The credentials of the Panchayat or ULB polls would be at stake if a regional party remains away from the polls,” he said.
Mir also demanded security for candidates who would participate in the polls.
The State Administrative Council (SAC) had decided to hold four-phase ULB polls and eight phases Panchayat polls in the State.