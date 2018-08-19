Cong not part of any alliance on Govt formation: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 18:
State Congress President G A Mir Saturday ruled out possibility of his party becoming part of any alliance for government formation in the State.
“Congress is neither in touch with MLAs of any party nor it intends to be part of any alliance on government formation in the State,” Mir said.
He said Congress would sit in the opposition till next elections are held in the State.
“Article 370 and Article 35-A are the bridges between people of J&K and rest of India and no power on earth can dismantle these bridges,” he said adding, “Secular minded people in Jammu region are with Congress and even some right thinking people in BJP are opposing any tinkering with the special status of the state.”
Mir also said if rumours about the change in leadership for the post of chief minister are to be believed, the PDP and BJP are approaching for reunion and “I pray they unite again and form a government with or without Mehbooba Mufti”. KNS