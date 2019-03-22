Cong, NC forged alliance as they are afraid of BJP: Gupta

March 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior BJP leader and former speaker JK Assembly Kavinder Gupta today said NC and Congress are afraid of BJP, that forced them to form an alliance.

Talking to a local news agency, KNS, Gupta said NC and Congress had always fought elections against each other, but this time they know the popularity of BJP among people.

“They are afraid of this popularity of BJP. But we will win by a huge margin. Both these parties do not exist anywhere. It is a cakewalk for BJP given the work we have done,” Gupta added.

He also said that BJP will announce its candidates for the upcoming polls today in the evening.

NC- Congress on Wednesday decided to enter into pre-poll alliance on some seats in the state to keep BJP at bay.

It should be noted National Conference and Congress Wednesday announced seat sharing arrangement for the six Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the arrangement, Congress would contest from two seats in Jammu and Farooq Abdullah would be joint candidate for Srinagar parliamentary seat while two parties would be engaged in “friendly fight” in three other seats.

“We had detailed discussion with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni to strengthen secular front. We have decided that Jammu and Udhampur seat will be contested by Congress and National Conference will support them, while Srinagar seat will be contested by Farooq Abdullah and Congress will support NC,” leaders of political parties had said.

NC president Farooq Abdullah had said the two parties have unanimously decided that Congress would fight from Udhampur and Jammu seat while he would contest from Srinagar seat with Congress support.