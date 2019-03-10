Cong makes U-turn, appoints Azad as chairman of poll committee

March 10, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Amid internal bickering in party’s state unit, the Congress high command made a U-turn and appointed former chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad as chairman of J&K Campaign and Election committee for the upcoming polls in the State.

The move came in the backdrop of Azad loyalists raising the protest after the State Congress President Gulam Ahmad Mir was made the chairman and Azad placed on number three slot in that list.

As per the official handout of the party, Congress president Rahul Gandhi approved Campaign and Election Management Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Congress with Azad as chairman.

The other members of the committee now include Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Tariq Hameed Karra, Saifuddin Soz, Tara Chand, Madan Lal Sharma, G M Saroori and Asgar Ali Karbalia.

In February, senior party leaders close to Azad had lodged their protest with Congress high command and urged the party to appoint Azad as head of election campaign.

The leaders while expressing their annoyance had cited violation of protocol because Azad's name was placed at third number despite him being LoP in Rajya Sabha and former CM of the State.

After being sidelined, Azad had dissociated himself from various panels announced by the Congress leadership.

"I am already member of several such panels of the party at national level and was surprised to see inclusion of my name in these state level committee", Azad had told media.

Sources in Congress told Rising Kashmir that party has been facing intense internal strife since former PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra joined the party.

As per sources, Karra, a member of the Congress Working Committee, was eyeing the post of state unit chief when Mir was accorded mandate of Anantnag parliament seat. However, the election for the seat was not held due to security concerns.

A senior party leader wishing anonymity said, "Karra joined the Congress through Azad. Azad wanted his man (Karra) to be party president which, however, couldn't materialize."

“After adjusting Karra in CWC, the fight is on for getting tickets to the loyalists of Mir and Azad,” he said.

"Mir being close to Rahul and Sonia (Gandhi) has for now dug in his heels as State unit chief," the leader said.

Earlier, when Saif-ud-din Soz was State Congress chief, the party was divided into two groups – Soz camp and Azad loyalists.

Sources said Congress high command has finalized name of Vikramaditya Singh as party candidate from Udhampur-Doda parliamentary seat, which was unsuccessfully contested by Azad in 2014 polls.

The name of Singh is said to have been approved by Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the recommendation of Azad and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is brother-in-law of Vikramaditya Singh.

The Udhampur-Doda parliamentary seat is presently represented by senior BJP leader and MoS in in Prime Minister Office, Jitendra Singh.

Vikramaditya, who had joined Congress last year, was expected to fight from Reasi assembly segment.

“However, with assembly elections likely to be deferred, Singh is believed to have changed his mind,” said Congress insiders.