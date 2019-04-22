Cong makes public its report on national security

April 22, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The Congress Sunday made public a report on national security by a task force headed by Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda and said the issue was important but it would be "completely wrong" to say that it was dominating the poll narrative.

The party said the top three issues affecting the people were unemployment, farm distress and the security of people.

The Congress unveiled the report in presence of senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh and said that its approach towards national security was "not adhoc and not impulsive".

"The number one issue remains unemployment. The number two issue is farm distress and the number three issue is security of various sections of the people, women, Dalits, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, forest dwellers, journalists, academicians, NGOs," Chidambaram told reporters.

On whether this report, which has been made public during the Lok Sabha polls, was meant to change the narrative on national security, he said, "National security is an important aspect of the narrative. But to say that it is dominating the narrative is completely wrong."

He said the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi had been speaking about jobs, farm, distress and security of different sections of people every day during campaigning.

Chidambaram said the report was a broad outline of how to approach the issue of national security.

"We have taken several features of Lt Gen D S Hooda's plan (in the manifesto). These ideas will be implemented when we form our government. Our approach is not ad hoc, our approach is not impulsive. It is after a careful study and deliberation and necessary measures will be taken. Our interest is to protect India's national security," Chidambaram said.

Hooda, while presenting the report, said there are five pillars of national security in the report. Assuring India its "rightful place" in global affairs, securing India's neighbourhood, peaceful resolution of internal conflicts like Jammu Kashmir issue and ensuring "Jan Suraksha", the main goal of national security of protecting the people, he said.

"The fifth and final pillar of national security is strengthening our capabilities. We have drafted the report based on a roadmap for enhancing our hard power," Hooda said.

"Keeping in view the nature of future war fighting, there is a need to build up capabilities and ensure adequate budgetary support is available to the three services," said Hooda, who is credited with having led India's “surgical strikes” on camps in Pakistan administered Kashmir in September 2016.