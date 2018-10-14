Cong leader's PSO dies in road accident in Doda

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A policeman, posted as personal security officer (PSO) of a Congress leader, died and his son got critically injured Sunday when their cab plunged into 150-feet-deep gorge in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The deceased was identified as selection grade constable Rattan Singh (50), a resident of Jhattar village, who was posted as the PSO of Congress leader and legislative council member Sham Lal Bhagat, a police official said.
He said Rattan's son Tilak Raj (24) was driving the cab from their house to Kandair Nallah and on reaching Assar, he lost control over the vehicle which skidded off the road and fell into the gorge this morning.
Rattan died instantly in the accident, while his son was rescued in a critical condition and shifted to a hospital, the official said.