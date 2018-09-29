About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cong leader’s kin ‘influencing’ admin for contesting municipal polls

Published at September 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 28:

Tariq Tenga, the son-in-law of a senior Congress leader, who does not figure in the voter list in Srinagar, is trying to influence the administration to get himself enrolled to contest the forthcoming municipal polls, sources said Friday.
According to sources, Tenga, the former ‘Mr. Kashmir’, and the son-in-law of veteran Congress leader, Taj Mohuiddin had recently joined Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).
The sources said after coming to know of Tenga’s plans, a number of contesting candidates had approached the competent authorities to ensure that the Tenga does not get enrolled in the voter list at the last minute.

 

