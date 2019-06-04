Cong leaders grill Azad over Iftaar

June 04, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday faced the ire of party leaders at the Iftaar-cum-review meeting of Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

With Congress drawing a blank in Jammu Kashmir in the parliamentary polls, the senior Congress leaders blamed Azad for the alliance in the State along with his failure to conduct even a single meeting of the JKPCC during the parliamentary polls.

Sources in the party said Azad faced tough questions from the leaders but brushed them aside with the promise of dedicating more time to the State.

However, the leaders, as per sources, advised Azad to have a new JKPCC body in place with a new local leader as the president who would be available in the State for the upcoming assembly polls.

The sources said the suggestion of having different presidents for three provinces in the State was met with stiff resistance as it would eventually lead to more divisions between the people of the State along with the party cadre being more disillusioned.

The leaders equated the three provincial president ideas to the BJP’s idea of trifurcating the State, sources said.

Meanwhile, post debacle of the party at the all-India level, Azad is believed to be heading back to the State politics as Congress high command was mulling to relieve him of the Leader of Opposition’s post in the Rajya Sabha.

However, Azad’s desire to get himself back in State politics has not gone down well with the State leaders who blame him for treating J&K as his “fiefdom” where he comes and goes as per his wishes and whims without actually working on the ground.

The sources said Azad and Ghulam Ahmad Mir were both grilled by the party leaders for taking decisions unilaterally in the parliamentary polls.

Meanwhile, the party leaders privy to the meeting listed BJP’s “polarization” tactics in Jammu for the loss of the two seats while accusing them of “employing money power” in Ladakh.

However, in the case of Kashmir, there was no single reason explanation.

The meeting also deliberated over the measures suggested for rejuvenating the party in Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting chaired by Azad was attended by AICC Secretary, In-charge J&K Affairs of the party, Shakeel Ahmed Khan, State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hamid Karra, former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz, former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Raman Bhalla, Madan Lal Sharma, Peerzada Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, Manohar Lal Sharma and Rigzin Spalbar.

The meeting started at 4 pm and after a brief Iftaar break at 7 pm, the deliberations resumed once again and continued till 10 pm. A similar meeting is slated for June 9.