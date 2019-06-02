Cong leaders demand party’s overhaul in JK

June 02, 2019 | YawarHussain

Drawing a blank in the parliamentary polls in Jammu Kashmir, State Congress leaders are now demanding an overhaul of the Jammu Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Talking to Rising Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former MLA, Muhammad Amin Bhat said the party needs an “operation” to get the deadwood out before the assembly polls in the State.

“I told this in the party meeting as well. Many of the leaders are enjoying posts without having any base on the ground,” he said.

Citing Shopian and Pulwama assembly segments as examples, Bhat said the party leaders from the two areas did not even cast votes themselves.

He said a change in the JKPCC was a must to revive the party.

“There was no friendly alliance. National Conference and Congress fought against each other,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Ghulam Muhammad Saroori said it was better to ask JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir about the reasons that led to the party’s rout from the State.

On the friendly alliance with NC, Saroori said Kashmir-based leaders would be better off to answer the benefits or losses of the alliance.

JKPCC Vice President GhulamNabiMonga said he believes in the restructuring of the party at all levels.

“I am not against anyone in particular but responsibility for the loss needs to be fixed,” he said. “I along with certain other leaders have been critical of any alliance in the State but the alliance was done at the top level. We were not consulted but followed what the leadership decided.”

He said the alliance hurt the Congress in the elections as it confused the leaders as well as the party’s cadre.

Another senior Congress leader and former MLA UsmanMajid said a “friendly contest” was announced without clearing as to what extent the contest was “friendly”.

“We were not able to speak against the NC. Did we even fight the election seriously? We couldn’t show any seriousness to the people,” Majid said.

He said the tactics employed in this election had not favoured the Congress in the State.

“We have senior leaders who didn’t even cast their own votes,” Majid said.

The sources in the party said many leaders want the incumbent office bearers including the JKPCC Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir to own the responsibility and step down as he had lost his own seat.

The sources said many State unit leaders were miffed over the alliance with NC and blame GhulamNabi Azad, AmbikaSoni and Ghulam Ahmad Mir for forging an alliance unilaterally without taking any State leader onboard.

A senior party leader said that the Congress Working Committee had mandated Rahul Gandhi to overhaul all the Congress units at every level and many leaders were eyeing for the ouster of the incumbent JKPCC office bearers including the State unit chief.