Cong leaders blame ‘friendly alliance’ for poll drubbing

May 29, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

After the electoral drubbing in the state, the Congress leaders Tuesday blamed the ‘friendly alliance’ with National Conference for the party’s loss.

In the assessment meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) held today under chairmanship of state chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, many leaders questioned the rationale behind the ‘friendly alliance’ with NC.

Sources said the state unit was against the alliance as it felt that the party cadres would be confused as they were asked to vote for NC President Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal and vote against NC candidates in north and south Kashmir.

They said scores of party leaders told the meeting that the alliance was coerced on to the state unit as group of senior leaders had appealed party high command not to enter into an pre-poll alliance.

Sources said some leaders blamed Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress in-charge J&K Ambika Soni of not convening a meeting which Congress president Rahul Gandhi had asked them to organize to decide whether to enter into an alliance with NC or not.

“Some party leaders alleged that Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni along with state unit Chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir entered into an alliance on their own,” they said.

The party’s state unit has decided to get feedback from the cadres after Eid to chalk out future strategy.

State Congress chief G A Mir told the meeting that the just concluded parliamentary election results cannot break party’s resolve to work for wellbeing and development of the people besides fighting against menace of politics of betrayal, exploitation, and opportunism.

He said Congress is fully capable to fight against the communal and fascist forces and won’t allow them to vitiate the atmosphere of harmony to serve their vested interests.

“Congress has the legacy of serving people in whatever situation. The party will continue to remain committed to work for the inclusive development of the State and people as well,” Mir said.

Those who were present the meeting included former PCC President, PCC vice presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, ex legislators, DCC presidents, DCC members and other senior leaders of the party.