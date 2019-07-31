About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Cong leader Parray quits party, sends resignation to Sonia

 Senior Congress leader Muhammad Muzaffar Parray Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party following “disagreements” with the leadership.
Parry sent his resignation to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi explaining his differences with the party top brass in the State.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Parray said of late he was having a tough time in Congress and after elaborate deliberation with his workers, decided to call it a day.
“The fact is that Congress lacks a good leadership in Jammu Kashmir. It has become a party of conspirators. So it was the right time to quit the party,” he said. “I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhiji in New Delhi.”
Parray, who was a part of Congress for the past 44 years, said he sacrificed a lot for the party over the years but never received any recognition for his loyalty.
“My son and brother were killed. My house and apple orchards were burnt. Despite all these losses, I remained a Congress loyalist,” he said.
Parray was former MLC and hails from Hygam in Sangrama constituency of Baramulla district.
He was once a close associate of Congress leader Indira Gandhi. In 1983 parliamentary polls, she was the chief campaigner for Parry from Baramulla constituency.
However, Parray said he is yet to decide about his future in politics and is currently not in touch with any party for a switch over.
“I haven’t decided anything yet which party I will join. I only resigned from Congress today. Let us see what future holds for me,” he said.
In May, Parray, without naming anyone, accused some Congress leaders for sabotaging his political image to pave way for blue eyed candidates, after he was accused of taking Rs 2 lakh for creating unrest in the Kashmir during a debate on the India Today channel.
Parray has also served as senior vice-president of the State Congress.

 

Latest News

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Jul 30 | Agencies
Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands CBI probe into

Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Jul 30 | Agencies
CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Guv admin must clear confusion over

Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Jul 30 | Noor ul Haq
Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

Jul 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Cong leader Parray quits party, sends resignation to Sonia

              

 Senior Congress leader Muhammad Muzaffar Parray Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party following “disagreements” with the leadership.
Parry sent his resignation to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi explaining his differences with the party top brass in the State.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Parray said of late he was having a tough time in Congress and after elaborate deliberation with his workers, decided to call it a day.
“The fact is that Congress lacks a good leadership in Jammu Kashmir. It has become a party of conspirators. So it was the right time to quit the party,” he said. “I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhiji in New Delhi.”
Parray, who was a part of Congress for the past 44 years, said he sacrificed a lot for the party over the years but never received any recognition for his loyalty.
“My son and brother were killed. My house and apple orchards were burnt. Despite all these losses, I remained a Congress loyalist,” he said.
Parray was former MLC and hails from Hygam in Sangrama constituency of Baramulla district.
He was once a close associate of Congress leader Indira Gandhi. In 1983 parliamentary polls, she was the chief campaigner for Parry from Baramulla constituency.
However, Parray said he is yet to decide about his future in politics and is currently not in touch with any party for a switch over.
“I haven’t decided anything yet which party I will join. I only resigned from Congress today. Let us see what future holds for me,” he said.
In May, Parray, without naming anyone, accused some Congress leaders for sabotaging his political image to pave way for blue eyed candidates, after he was accused of taking Rs 2 lakh for creating unrest in the Kashmir during a debate on the India Today channel.
Parray has also served as senior vice-president of the State Congress.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;