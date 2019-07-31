Cong leader Parray quits party, sends resignation to Sonia

July 31, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Senior Congress leader Muhammad Muzaffar Parray Tuesday resigned from the basic membership of the party following “disagreements” with the leadership.

Parry sent his resignation to the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi explaining his differences with the party top brass in the State.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Parray said of late he was having a tough time in Congress and after elaborate deliberation with his workers, decided to call it a day.

“The fact is that Congress lacks a good leadership in Jammu Kashmir. It has become a party of conspirators. So it was the right time to quit the party,” he said. “I have sent my resignation to Sonia Gandhiji in New Delhi.”

Parray, who was a part of Congress for the past 44 years, said he sacrificed a lot for the party over the years but never received any recognition for his loyalty.

“My son and brother were killed. My house and apple orchards were burnt. Despite all these losses, I remained a Congress loyalist,” he said.

Parray was former MLC and hails from Hygam in Sangrama constituency of Baramulla district.

He was once a close associate of Congress leader Indira Gandhi. In 1983 parliamentary polls, she was the chief campaigner for Parry from Baramulla constituency.

However, Parray said he is yet to decide about his future in politics and is currently not in touch with any party for a switch over.

“I haven’t decided anything yet which party I will join. I only resigned from Congress today. Let us see what future holds for me,” he said.

In May, Parray, without naming anyone, accused some Congress leaders for sabotaging his political image to pave way for blue eyed candidates, after he was accused of taking Rs 2 lakh for creating unrest in the Kashmir during a debate on the India Today channel.

Parray has also served as senior vice-president of the State Congress.