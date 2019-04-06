Cong hurting armed forces' morale by seeking AFSPA review: Modi

April 06, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘Cong first family tops in corruption’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of hurting the morale of the armed forces by seeking a review of the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Dehradun, Modi termed the Congress' manifesto a "Dhakosla patra" and alleged that the grand old party had plans to trample and suppress the "honest' and "tax-paying" middle classes.

The Congress is committing a "sin" by promising to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and do away with the sedition law just for votes, Modi said.

He said the Congress and corruption were "inseparable partners" and Christian Michel had hinted at the involvement of the grand old party's first "family" in the Agusta Westland chopper scam.

Modi pointed out that Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the VVIP helicopter case, had disclosed two names to his interrogators.

"One was 'AP' and the other was 'FAM'. AP stands for Ahmed Patel and FAM stands for family. Have you heard of Ahmed Patel? Which family is he close to?" Modi asked the audience.

When he heard the crowd's response, Modi said: "You understood automatically. The family cannot tolerate the stern attitude of the 'chowkidar' (watchman)."







