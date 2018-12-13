Cong hints at possibility of pre-poll alliance for LA, LS polls

Our party will emerge as single-largest even if we go alone in LA polls: Mir
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 12:
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday hinted at possibility of pre-poll alliance for the forthcoming parliamentary and Assembly polls in the State to counter the “fascist forces”.
“An alliance of like-minded parties is brewing up at the national level with Congress. The party high command will decide how it translates for Jammu and Kashmir,” Mir said addressing a news conference here.
His comments come a day after National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah ruled out any pre-poll alliances for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the State.
Mir said currently the Congress State unit is focussed on the internal preparations for the upcoming elections.
He said in the recently concluded Panchayat election, Congress emerged as the single largest party with maximum number of Panchs and Sarpanch seats.
“In Kashmir, we have done exceedingly well,” Mir said.
He claimed that Congress would emerge as single largest party even if it goes alone in next assembly elections.
On question of Congress backing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Governor administration’s proposal to grant divisional status to Ladakh, Mir said the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has herself tagged the Congress in her protest programme.
“She (Mehbooba) was heading a government with BJP. Now out of power, she is saying these things,” Mir saidadding the proposal for granting a divisional status to Ladakh was mooted during PDP government.
He said Congress has always supported the proposal to grant divisional status to Ladakh as the people there have a “genuine” demand for it.
“We are only against the manner and timing in which it is being done by Governor’s administration. Ideally, an elected government should do this after debate and discussion,” Mir said.
He said if one goes by the yardstick applied by PDP President for grant of divisional status to regions, then most of the areas in south and north Kashmir also deserve a separate divisional status.
On Congress winning three state elections, Mir said the results would have a definite impact on the voters in Jammu and Kashmir also.
“I was amazed to see how keenly the J&K populace was following the election results yesterday. Following the composite culture of the state, people here have always followed the trend set by voters elsewhere,” he said.
He said people in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have rooted out ‘divisive’ politics of BJP and its right-wing allies.
“Rahul Gandhifought alone for over four years against the politics of hate, lynching and other atrocities on minorities,” he saidadding the country needs to be taken out of the morass of hate and religious politics.
Mir said in last four years, BJP has only tried to divide the country on religious lines.
Earlier, the State Congress chief felicitated the winning party candidates of Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.