Cong high command tightens grip over JKPCC

Amid growing wedge in the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), the party high command has tightened its grip over the State unit after some leaders expressed dissent over the inclusion of Tariq Hameed Karra as a member of the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) group.
The State unit under President Ghulam Ahmad Mir was forced to issue a statement to welcome the formation of the new CWC.
The CWC was constituted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi on July 17 while the statement of the state unit welcoming its formation came three days later on July 20.
“The new Apex body of the Congress represents experienced, young and dynamic people from a various cross sections of the pluralistic Indian society, to which Congress truly represents and leads for the past more than one and a quarter century,” the statement read.
The statement was issued to the press three days later after some state leaders expressed their reservation on the nomination of Karra as the first-ever Kashmiri member of the top decision-making body of the grand old party.
Sources in the party said the move to declare leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad as the chief ministerial candidate for the State in advance was to quell the growing differences among the pro-Karra and pro-Mir groups.
In a party meeting held earlier this month, the Congress leaders unanimously agreed to project Azad as the face for next chief minister, which as per party sources, is a ploy to keep the flock together.
Karra, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, joined Congress in January 2017 while Mir was accorded the second term as Congress President in September 2017 even though Karra had lobbied hard for the President’s post in Delhi.
On Saturday, the Congress high command also appointed Taj Mohiuddin as the head of the party’s disciplinary committee in the State, a move seen as a snub to the incumbent President.
A senior leader, wishing anonymity, said during last year’s parliamentary election, Mir was given the mandate for the south Kashmir seat so that he could be sent outside while Karra would take over.
“The election couldn’t be held due to the prevailing situation then and Mir was given another stint because of that while Karra managed to get placed at the top,” the leader said.
The senior Congress leader said the state unit is going to be restructured even though Mir would continue as the president while the shots would be called from those having access to 12 Tughlak Road, the residence of Rahul Gandhi.
Another leader of the party opined that Karra was accommodated in the CWC after Azad’s intervention.
“Karra wasn’t part of any party functions or meetings in the State and was being pushed to the wall but now he has been accommodated,” he said.
Earlier, last week some State leaders had come out against the party high command and accused them of leaving out seniors by picking up Karra as a permanent invitee of the CWC.
“We have a registered our grievance with the high command. Since he joined, he wanted to be the president. What has he done for the party,” a Congress leader said.
On Sunday, Karra attended the first meeting of the new CWC chaired by Congress President Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi.
Karra is also the second leader from the State after Ghulam Nabi Azad to make it to the all-powerful CWC.
