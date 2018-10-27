Cong hails Governor for College operationalization

Srinagar:
At least 28 colleges announed in previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir have got Governor Satya Pal Malik’s nod for operationalization.
According to officials, this was the long pending demand of many MLAs of the State. Meanwhile Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, has expressed gratitude to Governor, Satya Pal Malik, for granting approval to 28 colleges for operationalization especially Veerinag Degree College. “My long pending demand has been fulfilled today,” Mir said and emphasized Governor Satya Pal Malik to take effective measures to complete other developmental projects that were in the pipeline since a long time.
Reacting to the clearance of Veering and other degree colleges in the State, Mir while expressing satisfaction over the decision hailed Governor for clearing Veerinag Degree, saying that sometime back, he had approached the Governor for granting clearance to Degree College in Veerinag, his demand has been fulfilled, which is a matter of enormous pleasure for him (G.A. Mir) and people of Veerinag, he said. “This important project had been kept in limbo by the previous PDP BJP Govt merely on political lines. The operationalization of the Degree College will go a long way to ensure respite to students of Veerinag (Dooru),” Mir said. He urged Governor to initiate process of construction of Kapran Desa Tunnel connecting two regions, besides the completion of Veerinag Tourism project.