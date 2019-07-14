'Cong free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering other political parties: Mehbooba

July 14, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to reports that three of the 10 Congress lawmakers in Goa who switched to the BJP earlier this week have found a place in the Cabinet, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that 'Congress free bharat' is just an excuse for disempowering and stifling other political parties.

'Is this the new definition of democracy,' Mufti, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asked.

'Showing complete disregard for people's mandate. That too in the most brazen manner possible. Is this the new definition of democracy? Congress mukt Bharat is just an excuse for disempowering & stifling other political parties,' Mufti wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.