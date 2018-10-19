About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cong expresses dismay over frequent snapping of internet services

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kahsmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has expressed concern over the frequent snapping and slowing down of internet speed in South Kashmir and elsewhere in the valley—saying that students preparing for exams were not able to complete their studies.
JKPCC President while raising concern said that frequent snapping of internet in Valley has caused lot of hardships to students especially those appearing for Exams, as that the exams to various classes are at peak, the suspension or slowing down of internet speed affects their studies very badly.
JKPCC President sought immediate end to snapping of internet emphasizing that the authorities must take cognizance of the matter and ensure that the students do not suffer on account of internet facility.

 

