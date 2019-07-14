Cong even cannot help themselves in Punjab: Omar on Sidhu’s resignation

July 14, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation from the Punjab cabinet, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday said that Congress even cannot help themselves in a state where they are well placed.

''The one state where the Congress is well placed & even here they can’t help themselves. Oh to be in the BJP right now with the principal opposition party imploding all around them,'' Mr Abdullah, who is the vice-president of National Conference (NC), wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.