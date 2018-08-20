Cong devising ‘Kashmir policy’ to tap Valley electorate

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Aug 19:
Keeping next assembly polls in the State in mind, Congress, for the first time, is formulating a policy for the State in general and Kashmir issue in particular.
The draft policy is soon expected to come up for deliberations of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) which is going to take a final call on the policy to be followed by the party in the State vis-à-vis Kashmir issue.
According to sources, the J&K Policy Planning Group of the grand old party, which met various delegations across the three regions of the State since September last year, has prepared the draft policy to be followed by the party in the State.
A party leader said the J&K Policy Planning Group headed by the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was primarily constituted to draft a policy on Kashmir as the party feels rudderless in the State in comparison to other political parties.
Congress insiders said the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) all had a stated policy on Kashmir and it was only Congress which since 1947 was without any policy on the State.
According to sources, the major sticking point in the policy has been to affix an initial date from which Kashmir issue would be recognised by the party.
The hawkish elements in the party are said to have been in favour of recognising the Kashmir issue from 1989 when militancy began in the Valley while the more moderate ones are in favour of recognising the issue from 1947 when the ‘Instrument of Accession’ was signed between the then Maharaja and the Union of India.
The party has now decided to not put any date or time frame around the issue and let Kashmir be addressed as an ‘issue’ only.
The move comes after the party high command in consultation with State unit realised that the party has no locus standi vis-à-vis Kashmir leading to loss of considerable political ground of the party in the State over the years.
The party feels that its leaders had nothing to offer to the electorate in terms of the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the main focus had always been development which had not paid much dividends to the party electorally.
Also, the party’s State leadership in the Valley had been cocooned into a box for want of an unambiguous policy for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
A party leader wishing anonymity said Kashmir-based leaders of the party had to be politically correct in their speeches keeping in mind the party's nationalistic agenda on one side while not upsetting the Valley's electorate either.
He said Kashmir policy had been the brainchild of Congress Working Committee members Tariq Hameed Karra and Ghulam Nabi Azad soon after Karra joined the party last year.
The party is now caught between the extreme right policy of the BJP and the decentralized power-seeking policies of NC and PDP under the autonomy and self-rule agendas.
The party policy on Kashmir is being devised to find a common ground between party’s nationalistic agenda on one side and a pro-Kashmir agenda on the other.
The party is also taking onboard views of people from Jammu and Ladakh regions where the Congress has also witnessed a decline in its electoral fortunes.
However, the main focus and need of the policy has been Kashmir valley where the party feels losing the position of the main opposition to the NC before PDP was born in 1999.
The policy has also touched upon Pakistan administered Kashmir and the stand of the party vis-à-vis PaK is also being deliberated upon.
The policy now in its final stages is also tipped to be crucial for the State politics in general and Congress in particular as the debate around Article 35-A rages on.
The policy will clearly lay down the party’s stand on the resolution of the Kashmir issue.
The BJP has termed the J&K Policy Planning Group as a ‘political gimmick’ and accused Congress of having two sets of views, one in the Valley and other in Jammu, on the contentious issues like Articles 370 and Article 35-A .
However, contrary to BJP’s criticism, a senior Congress State unit functionary said, “A policy is being devised to address such issues once and for all and the party will now have a stand on each issue, both in power and out of it.”
The J&K Policy Planning Group formulated last year has Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Tariq Hameed Karra, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Nawang Rigzin Jora and Shyam Lal Sharma as members.
Since last year, it has travelled to all the three regions of the State, holding deliberations with various stakeholders including representatives of political parties, traders and journalists.
In April last year, the party handouts on mandate of JKPPG had indicated that the group had been constituted to understand and discuss the problems faced by the people of the State which, however, was not the primary motive of the body.
