Cong demands time bound probe into insurance scam

Jammu:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Friday demanded a time bound high-level probe to book the culprits involved in "bungling" in Reliance General Insurance policy.
The JKPCC welcomed Governor Satya Pal Malik's decision to immediately cancel the contract in view of the gross corruption.
Malik Thursday cancelled the state government's tie up with Reliance General Insurance for providing the group mediclaim health insurance policy to employees as there was "some bungling" in it.
The decision comes after the mandatory Reliance insurance for the state government employees and pensioners had sparked a row.
JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters here the Congress demanded a time bound high-level probe to book the culprits involved in the bungling in the insurance policy and immediate arrest of those guilty involved in another big deal of Rs 100 crore in the construction of a dam, as stated by the governor.
Since the governor has himself confirmed that huge corruption is involved in these two matters, it calls for immediate action against all those beneficiaries involved and culprits can't go scot free, Sharma said.
He said the governor has vindicated the Congress charges led by Rahul Gandhi that undue favours have been extended to Anil Ambani's Reliance group. By flouting all norms, as in this case, gross violations of rules and blatant misuse of powers has been done, he said.
The culprits should be immediately exposed and booked under law, he added.