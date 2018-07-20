Cong demands regional council, BJP says worried about ‘demographic’ change in Jmu

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, July 19:
A total of 24 delegations of different political parties and social organizations Thursday called on interlocutor Daneshwar Sharma at Samba.
The interlocutor went to Samba where he met the delegations and listened to their views. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and some other organizations during their interaction with the interlocutor demanded CBI probe in Rasana-rape-and-murder case.
BJP also expressed concern over what they said “demographic change in Jammu region”.
Most of the delegations which met the interlocutor demanded reservation in jobs for border residents, special recruitment drive for unemployed youth of border areas, flyover at Samba-Vijaypur-Bari Brahmana. BJP, PDP, Congress, BSF, National Panthers Party and other border organizations called on the interlocutor.
They also demanded to speed up the AIIMS establishment work.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, JKPCC general secretary Manjit Singh said that he led a deputation who demanded five marla plots as committed to the border residents by the Prime Minister Narindra Modi.
He also demanded reservation in jobs for the International Border residence like the people on Line of Control, and declaration of International Border as Rural Backward Area (RBA).
Manjit Singh said that he informed the interlocutor that the package for displaced persons of 1947, 1965 and 1971 be released fully “since the central team had recommended Rs 30 lakhs per family”.
“Reservation in jobs, and a Displaced Persons Welfare Board be constituted on patron of other boards and a special recruitment drive be conducted in International Border areas,” he demanded.
He also appealed the interlocutor that the industrial hub is located in Samba and Bari Barhmana but the local educated youth are not being given employment.
He also demanded a regional council with all legislation and economic power.
Meanwhile, former minister and MLA Vijaypur Chander Prakash Ganga took up Rasana issue with the interlocutor and demanded CBI enquiry into the matter so that the “trust deficit caused due to this sensitive matter among the people of Jammu is restored”.
The deputation of BJP include MLA Dr Manyal and BJP State President for OBC Morcha, Rashpal Verma.
Ganga informed him that the people living along the borders have to face frequent hostile situations due to which education of their wards suffer badly so there is a dire need of enhancing education facilities here.
He also raised issues like early start of work on AIIMS, and development of border areas as independent tourist destination.
Meanwhile, the MLA submitted a memorandum to the interlocutor which inter alia includes demographic change of Jammu region.