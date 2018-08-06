Cong defends Art 35-A

‘GoI of playing politics over it’
‘GoI of playing politics over it’
Abdul Bari MasoudNew Delhi, Aug 05:
Ahead of the crucial hearing on the petitions challenging the validity of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court on Monday, the main opposition Congress Sunday slammed the rightwing BJP-led government at New Delhi accusing it of playing politics on the issue of the special status to Jammu Kashmir.
The party also defended Article 35-A saying it had a historical context which grants special status to the State and accused the Modi government of “deliberately delaying” the publication NRC of Assam which left out a 4 million people from the citizenship list.
Addressing media person here, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government had attempted to stall NRC.
He said on November 30, 2017, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Modi government for its excuses to delay the NRC in Assam as the Attorney General of India gave the excuse of fear of violence.
On Congress party’s stand on Article 35-A as the apex court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging it on Monday, Khera defended it saying, “There has been a historical context to Article 35-A.”
He said the party sees it in the larger picture of Article 370 whose joint architects were the then government comprising Syama Prasad Mookerjee and other stalwarts.
“They had wide consultations and then from then on Article 370 has also evolved to where it is now,” Khera said.
He said the special status of Jammu Kashmir had been shrank to one or two points as jurisdiction of the Supreme Court , Election Commission and other constitutional bodies had been extended to the State.
“There is the Election Commission jurisdiction over Jammu Kashmir, there is the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction over Jammu Kashmir, there is the Postal department’s jurisdiction, and there are hardly one or two points, which still remain,” he said. “Let this government have a wider consultation.”
Khera alleged that the government and ruling BJP had been playing politics.
“Let this government stop playing politics on it. Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) onwards, they have been playing politics through their manifesto. What are they doing in that direction? What are the consultations they are having? Who are the stake holders with which they will have these consultations? Let them come out and clarify,” he said.