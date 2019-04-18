Cong condemns ‘manhandling’ of SDM Dooru

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, condemned the alleged manhandling of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dooru Gulam Rasool Wani by an Army officer in Ujroo area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag yesterday.

Expressing serious concern over the incident JKPCC President Mir described the manhandling of SDM as very unfortunate, and shameful act and asked the Govt to conduct an immediate enquiry against the responsible Army Officer. Such incidents would further alienate the people, he said

The manhandling of the SDM was serious and deserves condemnation.

“People have already lost faith in the system and this incident might add anger to people especially the Govt servants, he added and it was a shameful act on the part of Army Officer and action must be initiated against him,” he said.