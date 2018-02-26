About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Cong condemns Charar-I-Shrief attack, calls it cowardly

Published at February 26, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

 Strongly condemning the militant attack at Police Post guarding revered Shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Noor U Din Noorani (RA) at Charar I Sharief, in which a policeman was killed, the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Spokesperson Farooq Andrabi Sunday described the attack as “cowardly, inhuman and highly condemnable”.
In a statement, Congress Spokesman expressed sorrow and grief over the killing of policeman and strongly condemned the attack, saying that “the policemen were guarding the revered shrine and the attack on police force won’t deter them from performing their legitimate duties.”
Expressing anguish over the attack, Andrabi offered condolence to bereaved family of slain policeman and sympathized with them.

