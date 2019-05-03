Cong conceded walkover to BJP in JK: Omar

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Thursday questioned Congress' election campaign in Jammu Kashmir saying it was inexplicable that the opposition party conceded a “walkover” to the BJP as far as optics were concerned.

"The Congress was in with a fighting chance in 4 of the 6 seats and in 3 of these the BJP was the main opponent. It's inexplicable how the BJP was simply given a walkover as far as the optics of the campaign were concerned," Omar said in a series of tweets.

He said the lack of presence of top Congress leaders on campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir spoke a lot about their approach to the state.

"It says a lot about the Congress party & its approach to J&K. There hasn't been a single election meeting by its leadership," he tweeted.

Omar said by contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah addressed several rallies in the state.

"Contrast this with the number of rallies addressed by Modi & Amit Shah. They may not have come to the valley but they didn't ignore the state," he added.

In its election manifesto which was released in April, Congress proposed to reduce the presence of the Indian Army and central armed police forces (CAPFs) in the Kashmir valley.

On AFSPA, Congress has said it would make suitable changes in the text of the laws to balance requirements of security and the protection of human rights.

The Congress has also favoured continuation of Articles 370 and 35A in J&K.

In contrast, the BJP has been quite eloquent while speaking about the issues in Jammu and Kashmir.

In fact, one of the major points of BJP election manifesto was to eliminate Article 370 of the Constitution.

The BJP manifesto also talks about annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India.