Cong, BJP national leaders give Kashmir a miss

April 10, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Even though Kashmir has been the poll plank for the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress during their Lok Sabha election campaign rallies across India, no national leader has visited the Valley for campaigning till date.

With only one-day left for the first phase of polls, no prominent leader from both the parties has travelled to Kashmir since the poll dates were announced last month.

On April 1, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, a local, kick started his poll campaign from Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu. However, no national leader has visited the Valley till date.

State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said most of their national leaders were not able to travel to Kashmir due to their tight schedule.

Mir said even though the party was keen to bring Congress President Rahul Gandhi at least once to the Valley for campaigning but he was already scheduled to address rallies in different Indian states on those particular dates.

“Travelling to Kashmir means that you have to spend the entire day here. So, most of our national leaders were not able to devote that much of time in one state,” Mir said.

Mir dodged the question on whether Congress was less focused on Kashmir compared to other states saying the local leadership was trying its best to reach out to all sections of the society.

However, Mir said Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia would address rallies in Udhampur in Jammu region ahead of the second phase of polls.

Congress had announced its alliance with National Conference (NC) in the state for Lok Sabha polls.

Congress is contesting the Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seats while NC would fight from Srinagar and there would be a “friendly contest” between the two parties on the Anantnag and Baramulla seats.

For BJP too, the political leaders are only touring Jammu districts with almost no focus on Kashmir.

On March 26, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav, who looks after the party affairs in Jammu and Kashmir while on a one-day visit to Kashmir to chalk out the final strategy for the poll campaign, had shortlisted top-notch leaders as its star campaigners for Jammu Kashmir.

He had said that the top BJP brass including the Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda would visit the State for campaigning.

However, no leader has travelled to the Valley so far.

State BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said the party would invite its national leaders for the poll campaign in the second phase.

“Things could not materialise in the first phase but we are looking to have some eminent national leaders to address campaign rally in the second phase of polls,” Koul said. “PM Modi has already visited Jammu last month.”

On March 28, Modi launched BJP’s poll campaign for the Lok Sabha polls by holding a rally on the outskirts of Jammu city at the Doomi panchayat in Bhalwal.

Post Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Kashmir has been the most talked issue during the ongoing poll campaigns in India.

Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in most of their election campaign rallies across India highlight Kashmir situation to pinpoint each other and score brownie points.

BJP in their party manifesto has committed to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A while Congress in their manifesto has assured that no harm would be done to the special status of Jammu Kashmir.

J&K has six Lok Sabha seats, three – Baramulla-Kupwara, Srinagar-Budgam and Anantnag-Pulwama - in Kashmir, two – Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda in Jammu, and one that of the cold desert region of Ladakh.

Polling would be held in two constituencies of the State – Baramulla-Kupwara and Jammu-Poonch on April 11 that would be followed on April 18, 23, 29 and May 6.

Counting of votes would be held on May 23.





