Cong asks GoI to take befitting measures to counter ‘Pak-sponsored-militancy’ in JK

Jammu:
Congress on Monday urged Government of India to take befitting measures to counter what it said as the “Pakistan-sponsored militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.”
In a statement issue here, Congress spokesperson said that a meeting of senior leaders of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) was held at Jammu to take stock of the current situation in the wake of the suicide attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
The meeting was presided over JKPCC, President, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and attended by several senior leaders included former MP, former minister, former legislators and senior functionaries of the party.
Mir along with the party functionaries observed two minute silence in memory of all those killed in the recent Pulwama attack including the four army personnel in the encounter at Pulwama today.
Congress expressed shock over the loss of precious lives and conveyed deep sympathies with the families of slain CRPF personnel and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
“Forces are doing a commendable job in fighting and eliminating the militants—least caring for their lives in order to defend nation and its citizens,” Congress spokesperson said.
The meeting reviewed overall scenario in the state and elsewhere in the country following the anger of the nation over the biggest ever attack on forces in the State—which resulted into huge loss of precious lives.
The meeting reiterated the resolve of the Nation to unitedly fight against the militancy which is threat to the peace, unity and integrity of the Country.
Congress urged people to maintain calm and defeat forces—who are out to imbalance the communal harmony across Jammu and Kashmir.
“Need of the hour is to maintain peace, unity and religious brotherhood at all costs and defeat the nefarious designs of the enemies of our nation and not to allow such designs to succeed in any manner,” Congress spokesperson said. “People should defeat any such attempts of provocation to disturb the traditional amity and brotherhood in Jammu region and elsewhere in the Country.”
The meeting also extended full cooperation to the Governor’s administration to maintain peace and normalcy and also appealed all sections of the society to extend full cooperation to the law enforcing agencies to ensure peace and communal harmony.
“Forces must carry out their anti-militancy operations to fight and eliminate the menace of terror,” it said.
Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of militancy and attack on forces both within and on the borders in the recent past, Congress asked the Government of India to take more “effective and befitting measures to counter Pak sponsored militants at all fronts, so as to ensure safety and security of the citizens and our brave soldiers.” Among other who were present included Nawang Rigzin Jora, Madanlal Sharma, Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Mohd Sharief Niaz, R.S.Chibb, Ravinder Sharma, Vikram Aditya Singh, Aijaz Ahmad Khan, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Shah Muhammad, Raman Matto, Rajnish Sharma, A.S. Micky, Shabir Khan, Hari Singh Chibb, Indu Pawar, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Udhay Chibb, Raqeeq Khan, Pranav Shagotra, S. Gajan Singh and others.