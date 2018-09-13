Cong asks GoI to clear stand on holding polls

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 12:
The State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir Wednesday asked Government of India (GoI) and Governor’s administration to clear their stand on whether they wanted to conduct the polls in the State or not.
Addressing a news conference here, Mir said the announcement of polls was made without accessing the ground situation in the State.
“We met the Governor yesterday and tried to clarify things but after meeting him we learnt that the Governor’s administration is confused about conducting polls. Every hour the decisions and policies are being changed here. There is no clarity,” he said.
Mir said Congress had called on the Governor twice in the last 10 days.
“We had raised certain question on the preparations of polls, but the concerns are yet to be addressed," he said.
The State Congress chief said the situation was not conducive for ULB and Panchayat polls.
“The candidates from different parties have to face difficulties and the government has to assure them security," he said.
Mir said the government is simply testing waters by mere declaration of polls.
“The crisis in the Governor’s administration as well as in GoI is quite visible," he said.
Accusing GoI and the State government of creating “uncertainty” and “chaos” over the polls, Mir said the party would decide on participation once the “confusion” is cleared.
He said the Parliament polls had been deferred three times in the past due to confidence crisis in the government.
“Even the government has deferred Panchayat polls many times in the past," the Congress chief said.
Mir said the party would also send a team to New Delhi to brief the party leadership on the issue
He said the team of senior State leaders would also hold deliberations on whether to participate in polls.
The JKPCC president said the party was minutely watching the situation and wants GoI and the State government to clear their stand on whether to conduct the polls or not.
“They have themselves created an uncertainty here. We want them to clear the confusion and come out with their stand on whether to conduct the polls or not,” he said.
“The State administration should bring a credible person in front of the people and ensure them that it is ready for the polls. Once the confusion is cleared, Congress will announce its decision on whether to participate,” he said.
Earlier, NC announced the boycott of the municipal and panchayat polls, the PDP made a similar announcement on Monday.
The situation in the State, especially in Kashmir valley, over the past three years has deteriorated.
The previous PDP-BJP government failed to conduct by-polls to the Anantnag parliamentary seat and announced its cancellation just a day ahead of the scheduled date of polling.