Confusion prevails as Kashmir to see travel ban on working day

April 10, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Govt exempts lawyers from travel ban; Edu institutions to remain open

Ahead of the second-day of 2-day ban on civil traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway, confusion prevail as employees and students were anxious whether they would be allowed to travel on the highway on Wednesday.

The government and private sector employees were apprehensive whether they would be able to attend the offices tomorrow in view of ban on civil traffic on the highway.

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) president, Fayaz Shabnum told Rising Kashmir that government employees, especially who have to cover long distances to attend their offices, would face tremendous problems on Wednesday.

“The ban must be revoked as public and public servants would face hardships,” he said.

Fayaz said election-related training of employees, which was scheduled on Wednesday, was held a day in advance on Tuesday.

“If the government says it would treat identity cards of employees as travel passes, then why election training was held a day in advance,” he questioned.

The EJAC president said some employees, who have to attend duties at far off places, have submitted leave applications for Wednesday to avoid inconvenience on the highway.

He said even if employees are allowed to travel, they won’t be able to reach to their respective destinations on time as they would be subjected to checking at different intersections.

A top official said the employees are completely exempted from the highway travel ban.

“The identity card of employees will be treated as travel pass. There is no restriction on travel for employees,” he said.

The students and their parents were also worried whether the students can reach their schools safely without facing any inconvenience.

Sahil Farooq (name changed), from Hyderbeigh area of north Kashmir, usually travels by bus to attend college in Srinagar. He has decided to not go to college tomorrow.

“It will be hard to reach college on time and return home since we don’t know whether the traffic will play or not on the highway. Most of the students have decided to stay home,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmad Khan said schools and colleges would remain open tomorrow.

“We have already intimated that the vehicles of education institutes will be allowed to ply,” he said.

Private School Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) president G N Var said, “As of now we have not got any formal orders or intimation from government whether the school buses will be allowed to ply on the highway”.

“Over 1200 private schools function alongside highway from Qazigund to Baramulla. A lot of chaos and confusion prevails after government banned civil traffic on highway for two days in a week,” he said.

According to District Magistrate Baramulla, Ghulam Nabi Itoo there would be no restriction on civil traffic on the highway in Baramulla on Wednesday as there will be no movement of forces convoys for election purpose.

“The election-related forces’ have already arrived in Baramulla. There will be no ban on civil traffic on the highway stretch falling under Baramulla jurisdiction,” he said.

About the Army convoy movement, Itoo said they are in touch with Army and efforts were being made to halt Army convoy on Wednesday.

“If it is unavoidable, then the convoy will cross Baramulla at 9 am till that minor restrictions will remain in place on highway for fast convoy movement. But, there will be no restrictions afterwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a fresh decision, the administration has exempted lawyers working at High Court and other courts from the highway travel ban.

“The lawyers of High Court and Other courts shall also be exempted from the restrictions and their identity cards shall be treated as travel passes by the concerned,” reads an official communiqué, available with Rising Kashmir.

It states that the Magistrates/facilitators/police personnel present at all the critical/crossing points/ intersections of the NH 1A shall ensure that the “commuters are allowed to pass the National Highway in a hassle free manner.”

Besides, the communiqué stated that all medical emergencies shall be kept beyond the restrictions and the medical prescriptions shall be treated as travel passes by the implementing agencies.

The government has banned civil traffic movement on highway from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Udhampur in Jammu two-days in a week (Wednesday and Sunday) for smooth and safe passage of security convoys.





