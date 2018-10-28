Confrontation yields bloodshed, focus on reconciliation: Mehbooba

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
Pitching strongly for reconciliation and dialogue, PDP President and former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said confrontation in the State has only led to more body bags and bloodshed. She said her Party’s consistent stand since its foundation has been dialogue and peaceful engagement to get Jammu & Kashmir out of the crisis.
Mehbooba Mufti said this while addressing the Parliamentary party meeting of her Party in Srinagar, which was called to discuss the latest political situation in the State in the wake of continued killings and bloodshed. MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior Party functionaries were present in the meeting.
The PDP President regretted that the confrontational atmosphere of present times is taking a heavy toll on the younger generation which could contribute positively to the growth and development of the society. “Be it a civilian, jawan of Police or security forces or for that matter a militant, our society is losing young boys to a situation which has no end except dialogue and peaceful engagement,” Mehbooba said in her address. The confrontational attitude, certainly, has not helped but it has only spilled more blood on the streets and meadows of the State, rendering more children orphaned and more women widowed, she added.
Terming the present situation as grim, Mehbooba Mufti said people here are caught up in the web of multidirectional violence taking a heavy toll of their daily life including economy, education and other activities. She appealed for the immediate resumption of dialogue within the State, region and between the two neighboring countries to bring down the tempers which can lead to a peaceful settlement of issues. She said, “Time has come when this confrontational approach is replaced by a process of peaceful engagement by the parties concerned to give the people of the State and the country a reprieve by ending the cycle of killings and bloodshed.”
On her Party’s agenda of reconciliation and dialogue, Mehbooba Mufti said ever since its foundation in 1999, PDP has been pursuing it with all seriousness and whatever possible was done for achieving this objective by the Party. (KNS)