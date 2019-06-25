Conflict staining Education in Kashmir

June 25, 2019 | Shah Faez Hussain

Education in Kashmir has become a bizarre hub of recurring and unwearyingly interludes

Kashmir has been incarcerated in conflict since decades which has been exerting awful influence on every belt in Kashmir. Kashmir’s vicious spiral of violence is affecting student’s life and education badly. Unfortunately, education sector of Kashmir has been adversely affected giving rise to extreme uncertainty among the students at large. Education in Kashmir has become a bizarre hub of recurring and unwearyingly interludes.

Shutdowns and enforced restrictions are the common obstructions for students while making way to schools. They have become the worst victims of prolonged conflict. Students sporadically make appearance at schools and any strike or restriction in a week has become another holiday in a school-going schedule. For some people these holidays are savour but nobody except students can perceive what a colossal loss it is for them. Like little drops make the potent ocean, correspondingly these one or two off days per week make a month of ‘forced closure’ of the whole respective year.

There is another unpropitious and insane obstacle in our school-attending. Sometimes transport agencies and organizations call for restrictions on the roads for the purpose students don’t know. Plying of vehicles on roads remains ceased and thereby, school buses also don’t show their joyous yellow colour ensuing another day of school life is reduced. This too subscribes to the loss of education of Kashmiri students. Furthermore from time to time, situation remains strained and gruesome giving some good reasons to indefatigable teachers to stay at homes, adding ‘insult to injury’ to the fragile education setup in Kashmir.

Living in an age of information superhighway where hopes of students remain tied with internet and remains one of the important sources of information in a cut throat competition faced by students at every front. And the despondent part is that the internet services remain suspended for minimum two to three days in a week due to unknown security reasons and if sometimes the services are restored, the speed is terribly low making life miserable for students.

A student’s life in Kashmir is no less than a nightmare and it is very hard to imagine how badly students are stressed and are obsessed with uncertainties of having a bright future. One may ask, what will be the future of education system after ten years down the line in Kashmir keeping in view the present circumstances and the nature of conflict, which seems never ending at the moment. As of now, the education sector of Kashmir is lagging far behind as compared to other states of India.

Despite surviving against all odds, it is really an achievement that Kashmiri students, despite having skimpy education facilities are still performing well with great enthusiasm. Let us hope that the dark clouds of political despondency in Kashmir will spare ‘students’ at least, so that they can dream of a better future.

(Author is 8th class student of St. Peter’s International Academy, Anantnag)

shahfaez011@gmail.com