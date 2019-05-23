Conflict resolution must for South Asia peace: Qureshi

May 23, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Pakistan has delivered a message of peace by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims from India, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Wednesday as he underlined the importance of "conflict resolution" for peace and stability in South Asia.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting here in the Kyrgyz capital, also attended by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said Pakistan condenmed terrorism in all its forms but stressed the need for addressing the "root causes" of the problem.

"Enduring peace and prosperity in South Asia will remain elusive without good-faith diplomacy and result-oriented dialogue," he said in his address. India has told Pakistan that talks and terrorism will not go hand in hand.

"Pakistan has given the message of peace by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for the Sikh community," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the February 14 Pulwama attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an Indian pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, Qureshi stressed the need for "addressing the root causes of the problem," Geo News quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He informed other foreign ministers of the SCO that Pakistan was among one of the few countries to have "successfully fought" and "reversed" the tide of terrorism and extremism and was ready to share its experience and expertise with the SCO states through the Regional Anti Terrorist Structure.

Pakistan initiated work on the Kartarpur Corridor to facilitate pilgrimage of Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy shrine, he said, adding that "the Shanghai Spirit was being reinforced through the Kartarpur Spirit."

The foreign minister mentioned that as the leadership of SCO member states would meet in June, there was a need to discuss the challenges confronting sustainable growth, environment and collective security.

Qureshi also presented a seven-point agenda at the SCO meeting focusing on confidence-building measures among member states including control on weapons race, establishment of joint fund and international framework to combat corruption and crime, Pakistan's official APP news agency reported.