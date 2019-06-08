Conference on Management Education begins at SMVDU

June 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A two day International Conference on “Management Education: The Road Ahead” began here at School of Business, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU), Katra. Dr. Mario. B. Curotolo, Chief Executive Officer, MBC Business Management consultants, Switzerland was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The occasion was graced by eminent personalities in the field of management education Prof. R.K.Mishra, Director, IPE, Hyderabad, Prof. Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University, Jammu; Prof. (Dr.) D. Mukhopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of the University. The conference is supported by J&K bank and has attracted participation from national as well as international level.

Prof. R.K. Mishra, Director, IPE Hyderabad and Guest of Honor delivered the keynote address and presented a role of policies in innovating management education. Further, he emphasized on the role of the teacher as a coach in developing the education. Prof. Ashok Aima, enlightened the participants regarding the role of different primary sectors of India like agriculture, horticulture and how they can be embedded in management education making it more innovative and welfare focused. Vice Chancellor of SMVDU, Prof. D. Mukhopadhyay while giving the historical perspective of management emphasized on the inculcation of leadership, governance and empowerment at the grass root level to make the education delivery system more effective. He said that the building, guiding and sustaining education system is in the hand of teachers.

The Chief Guest of the program Dr. Mario. B. Curotolo expressed concern on different challenges of management education. He emphasized on requirement of entrepreneurial training and different facts associated with it. He highlighted the role and relevance of identification of market driven new courses with an interdisciplinary perspective. He highlighted the need for reinventing the role of institution as socially responsible units which are capable of integrating technical and business training. Around eighty five papers were selected based on the quality of contributions related to the theme on various issues relating to management education. Dr. Saurabh, Head, School of Business formally welcomed the delegates and august gathering and presented a snapshot of School of Business. Dr. Supran Sharma, convener of the conference presented the theme of the conference. Dr. Rashi Taggar, co-convener of the event expressed her gratitude and emphasized on the requirement of the dialogue.