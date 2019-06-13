About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Conference on Business Management held at Islamia College

 A two-day National Level Conference on theme “Business Management in 21st Century- Issues and Challenges” commenced at Department of Commerce and Management Studies of Islamia College, Srinagar.
On the onset of the Conference Professor Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Principal and Director Colleges, Government of J&K formally welcomed the guest and dignitaries who have joined the conference from different states of the county.
He highlighted the challenges confronted by the business entrepreneurs in the modern technological world.
Professor Mushtaq A. Siddique, Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Kashmir was the chief guest of the conference in his address he drew the attention about the modern technology on business management. He focused on Gene editing & designer babies the issues and challenge in the business management.
Dr. Seema Basheer, HOD Commerce introduced the audience the importance and the relevance of the said conference. Owais Rehman, Assistant Vice President HDFC bank and Tafazul Hussan, Ex-Vice President JK Bank praised the coordinators of the conference and highlighted the importance of such events. Different
Books edited by the faculty members of the Commerce Department of the college we're released by the Vice Chancellor, besides conference souvenir was released by the Principal of the college.
Vote of thanks was presented by Professor Abdul Majid staff Secretary of the college.

