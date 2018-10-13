About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Conductor killed as bus falls into gorge at Doda

Published at October 13, 2018 05:23 PM 0Comment(s)999views


Conductor killed as bus falls into gorge at Doda

Press Trust of India

Srinagar

A conductor of a bus was killed and another person was injured when the vehicle fell into a 150-feet deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The deceased, Ishtiaq Ahmad was reversing the mini-bus in the absence of its driver when it skidded off the road and fell into the gorge at Malwana, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Shabir Ahmed Malik said.

Nazir Ahmad was sitting inside the bus when the accident took place and received injuries, he added.
After getting information, a police party immediately rushed to the spot and along with the help of the locals, shifted both the injured occupants to district hospital Doda, Malik said adding, doctors declared Ishtiaq brought dead.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top