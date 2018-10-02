Conducting civic polls a useless exercise: Aga Hasan

Srinagar, Oct 1 :
Senior separatist leader and Anjuman Shari Shian president Aga Syed Hasan Almosvi Alsafvi Monday said that government should understand that imposing civil polls on the people of Kashmir is not going to serve any purpose.
He said that it is shameful that some parties are boasting the victories of their unopposed candidates as they have done something great.
“Government which is hell-bent to conduct civic polls in Jammu and Kashmir is actually imposing these elections on the people given the fact a handful of candidates have filed the nomination papers only,” he said and described the government move as a useless task.
He also criticized some communal elements who are using the shelter of Judiciary to target Muslim community. He said that the petitions are being filed to attack Muslim community.
Aga Hasan also expressed concern over the verdict passed by Supreme Court with regard to adultery saying that such a verdict will lead society towards astray. (KNS)