Conduct thorough verification to disburse relief among eligible WPRs: Div Com to Revenue officials

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Sunday asked the concerned revenue authorities to conduct thorough verification to ensure that the relief reaches the eligible West Pakistan refugees and no genuine claimant is missed in the process.
According to an official,Verma said this as he chaired a meeting to discuss the issues related to relief distribution to West Pakistani refugees living in different parts of Jammu province.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Samba Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rohit Khajuria, ACR Jammu Nisar Ahmed, ACR Samba Waseem Raja Khan, ACR Kathua Jitender Mishra and representatives of West Pakistani refugees, the official said.
The Div Com was apprised about the present number of refugee families from West Pakistan. He asked the concerned authorities to expedite the process of identification of eligible beneficiaries and aware them about the requirement of documents for availing the relief.
After threadbare discussion on various issues, the div com finalized the draft scheme regarding disbursement of relief to the West Pakistani Refugees for approval.
Meanwhile, the meeting also reviewed the progress in disbursement of PMDP relief among the PaK displaced families, the official added.