Conduct regular field trips to mitigate peoples’ problems: DC Rajouri to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday called for earliest completion of languishing projects and also asked the officials to conduct of field camps for listening to public grievances, identification and registration of beneficiaries under centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes.
According to an official, the DC led a team to listen to people’s problems and assessed the developmental requirements and implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and flagship programmes, here at Manjakote.
The official said that ACR Abdul Qayoom Mir, CPO Abdul Hamid, ExEx PHE Nisar Khan, ExEn PDD Munshi Khan, ExEn I & FC Sunil Koul, DPO Dr Abdul Khabir besides district and sectoral officers accompanied the DDC.
The official said that locals projected the sought upgrading of PMGSY and PWD roads, promotion of tourism, short term plan for meeting out water shortage in various villages, completion of water supply schemes, repair of damaged irrigation canals, establishment of degree college, augmentation of PDD infrastructure, adequate staff in health institutions, expeditious completion of bunkers and Seema Bhawans among plethora of other issues.
The locals including Gulzar Hussain, Qadir Khan, Manzoor Khan, Mohd Alyas, Aslam Khan, Mohd Azam, Farooq Chowdhary, Mohd Bashir Choudhary, Jameel Choudhary and Farooq Hussain apprised the DDC about development scenario in various villages of tehsil and raised issues of public importance.
Responding to the demands, the DDC announced sanction of Rs 3 Lakh for maintenance of Dak Bungalow, installation of 250 KV transformer for augmentation of power supply to Manjakote and 1 hand pump. It was also decided that TSWO Rajouri shall attend the public at Manjakote for 3 days a week.
Speaking on the occasion the DDC said the government is abreast with the problems being faced by public residing in villages along LOC and steps are being taken to ensure their safety and make provisions for education & health services. He informed that 3 Seema Bhawans, 1216 individual and 155 community bunkers will be constructed in Manjakote and Doongi blocks.
The DDC said public charter of demands seeking for establishment of college, SDH and other public representations shall be forwarded to the government for appropriate action.