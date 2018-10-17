Conduct of DCs insensitive: SHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Oct 15:
The State Human Rights Commission said that the Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Shopian have not furnished any requisite information regarding the compensation to slain Rubeena Jan (Beauty Jan), who was killed in cross firing near encounter site in Shopian on 18-12-2017.
The Commission while hearing the case said that till date the SHRC has not been able to get the requisite information. Although it is admitted that the lady who died in the incident was innocent.
Chairperson of the Commission Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki while hearing the case said, “Her (Beauty Jan’s) case is not being processed as the both DCs are fighting with each other as to in whose jurisdiction the matter falls.”
He said that since the DCs have not filed their response and have not appeared before the Commission, the SHRC has no other option but to issue notice under section 17 of the Act to both the Deputy Commissioners to show cause as to why suitable recommendations be not made against them as Prima-facie their conduct is insensitive in dealing with violation of human rights. The case has been listed again on 27-11-2018.
The petition of the case was filed by the chairman of Centre for Peace and Protection of Human Rights, M.M Shuja.
Pertinently, the government after failing to provide the compensation to the NOK's of Beauty Jan, the Commission has directed the DC Shopian and Pulwama to appear in person before the Commission on 09-10-2018.
In one of the hearing of the Commission, DC Shopian has informed the SHRC, “The Tehsildar concerned attended (DC office Shopian) and submitted that the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty) was married to Manzoor Ahmad Mir in Rajpora village District Pulwama, unfortunately, she had come to her parental home Batamuran Tehsil Keller before a few days of the firing incident dated on 18-12-2017.”
In that reply, DC Shopian also told SHRC, “As such the relief case of the deceased lady namely Ruby Jan (Beauty) w/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir pertains to Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.”
