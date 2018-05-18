Conduct interviews to overcome shortage of teaching staff: Kachoo tells officials

Rising Kashmir newsSrinagar:
Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor Kargil, Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, on Thursday called for immediate conduct of interviews for the posting of Masters and Teachers on contractual basis for the current academic year to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in schools of the hilly district.
According to an official, Kachoo said this during the monthly meeting of the Executive Council of LAHDC, Kargil.
The official added that during the course of the meeting the CEC reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Executive Council and also took stock of the pace of work on various development projects.
The official said that issues that came up for discussion included the physical and financial status of the Rs 12 crores additional funds allotted for the execution of various developmental activities in the district, construction of 200 bedded hospital, status of works under AMRUT scheme, LAHDC Secretariat and Girls Hostel at Jammu, introduction of Arabic and Purgi language in schools and the engagement of Masters and Teachers on contractual basis during the current academic year.
The CEC also took stock of the implementation of the detachment orders of the employees in Education Department, allotment of land in favor of tin shed owners at Kurbathang, constitution of committee to put checks on dumping of debris along road sides, construction of Kargil Sarai at Dwarka New Delhi and other issues, the official said.
The official added that it was given in the meeting that work on the 200 bedded hospital at Kurbathang is under execution at a cost of Rs 3.00 crores.
The CEC while underling the importance of the project said that the completion of the hospital infrastructure will go a long way in lessening the burden of patients on the existing District Hospital.
The CEC was informed that for introduction of Purgi language in schools induction trainings are being conducted in near future so that the teaching of Purgi can be kick started in schools. The CEC directed to constitute a committee comprising of the EC Education, Chief Education Officer and Principal DIET Kargil which shall devise the syllabus for Arabic and Purgi teaching.
The CEC also issued directions for necessary appraisal of the Master Plan for Kargil Town, completion of the remaining works on the new Council Secretariat, repair and restoration works of the canal at Haftal Hydel Project Zanskar and arrangement of irrigational facilities in drought affected areas.