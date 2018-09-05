Conduct flood disaster mock drills across Srinagar district: Div Com to DC

Srinagar, Sep 04:
For effective flood mitigation plan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today directed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to conduct disaster management Mock Drills especially related to floods, across all tehsils in the district.
The Divisional Commissioner issued the directions while reviewing the preparedness and arrangements for management of Flood disaster in the capital city.
The meeting was informed that the Department of Metrology has introduced Doppler weather prediction technology which will help to forecast the weather 15 days in advance.
The Divisional Commissioner directed concerned officers to prepare an inventory of resources, including men, low lying areas, Satellite Phones, availability of Geo quality of sandbags, JCBs, Ambulances, De-watering pumps, evacuation plan, storage of food items, List of Nodal Officers, water tankers, water supply schemes, NGOs working for disaster management, database of volunteers machinery & boats available from every department in the Srinagar district with location of control room, identify locations for helipads, where helicopters can land in case of any eventuality and procurement of necessary items like bailey bridges within a week and send the complete information to Divisional Commissioner office positively for further course of necessary action.
UEED engineers were directed to expedite the de-slitting work in chocked drains across the district. He also directed them to identify more volunteers for disaster management training in the capital district.
Divisional Commissioner released Rs 2.50 crore to purchase Water-Master Cruise boat for Irrigation and Flood Control Department.
During the meeting, officers discussed the preparedness to deal with possible adverse weather eventualities. Officials said the field staff need to be proactive in identifying the vulnerable areas for natural disasters and appropriate measures be taken to avoid any damage at the time of disaster.
Divisional Commissioner called all officers for close coordination between various departments to deal with any calamity effectively at the time of emergency so that foolproof mechanism will be made and better service delivery to the people could be ensured.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali, Director MET Sonam Lotus, Chief Engineer UEED, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director CS&CA, Superintending Engineers from R&B, PDD, PHE, I&FC, SP telecom, SP Traffic, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services, SP Control room, Dy Commandant SDRF, and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.