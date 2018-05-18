Conducive atmosphere must for achieving academic excellence in JK: Edu Min

SRINAGAR:
Minister for School Education, Hajj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali has emphasized on the need for creating conducive atmosphere so that students are not deprived of their basic right to receive good education.
The Minister expressed these views at a felicitation function organized by a private schools association ‘J&K Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools’, here at hotel Radisson.
Stressing that education holds key in shaping the future of society, Minister said that it becomes imperative to insulate future of young from vagaries of uncertain situation. “By depriving our children from the same, the Minister said we, as parents in particular and a cultured society in general, would be failing in delivering our duties towards our children,” he added.
The Minister said ideological or some other differences are everywhere in the world, however, denying the children of their right to receive education, is no solution to any problem.
The Minister assured that Government is working to check if the number of holidays could be curtailed and also to find a way to compensate for unplanned holidays which have affected academia in the Valley.
The Minister said it becomes everyone’s responsibility that children, irrespective of their social or economic background are attending their schools daily. He said only regular schooling and proper guidance from their teachers and parents would prepare the children for the competitive exams.
Highlighting the role of private schools, the Minister said private schools have played phenomenal role in developing education sector in the State. He said while the private sector is providing education to 11 lakh students in the State, by providing employment opportunity to youth in the various forms, especially in teaching, it is also catering to employment needs of the State.
The Minister said that Government considers private educational institutes as co-partners and not as competitors in dissemination of education. He said government schools as well as private ones should work together for the better education scenario in the state.
Assuring amending of SRO-123, the Minister said that the Government is looking into it and will also seek the opinion of all the stakeholders to make necessary amendments to it.
Earlier, the Minister was felicitated for taking the charge of School Education Ministry. The function was attended by MLA Yawar Dilawar, MLC Saffifudin Bhat, Secretary School Education Farooq Shah, Chairperson J&K State Board of School Education Prof Veena Pandita, Inspector General Traffic Basant Rath, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid, Commissioner SMC, Director of School Education, G N Itoo, Director RAMSA Tufail Matoo, Director SMC, Director SSA, Joint Director State Institute of Education Kashmir Mehboob Hussain, President J&K Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools, members of the committee and other important dignitaries attended the function.