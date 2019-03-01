Condition of Kashmiri prisoners miserable: Bar report

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 28:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHBA) has released the details of the assessment report highlighting the poor conditions, inadequate medical facility and in sufficient heating arrangement for the inmates lodged in various district, sub-jails and central jails of Jammu and Delhi.
Following the orders of the High Court the JKHBA constituted different teams of lawyers, who visited various jails of Jammu to inspect the conditions there and submitted their report.
In a statement on Thursday the JKHBA said selected teams of lawyers met different inmates in the jails including under-trial prisoners and political leaders. The Bar has given a detailed account of each jail in its report.
District Jail Kathua
The Bar statement said a three-member committee of lawyers including Bilal Ahmad Wani, Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Hamid Shafi met the inmates lodged in the jail.
The Committee in its report said that they met 31 inmates there and found that the jail authorities are not providing proper medical facilities to the inmates.
“There is no heating arrangement in the barracks where these inmates have been lodged due to which the condition of the inmates has become vulnerable to various diseases,” reads the statement.
The inmates also informed the team members that they are not being produced before the courts for facing the trial in the cases pending against them. They also told the team members that there is no ambulance facility available in the Jail and that there is no qualified doctor posted permanently in the jail.
Inmates also told the team members that the police is not also providing escorts for producing the inmates before the court, as such the right of speedy trial guaranteed to them by the domestic as well as international law stands infringed.
Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu
The statement said a four-member committee comprising of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat Advocate and General Secretary of the Bar Association, Srinagar, Bilal Ahmad Wani Treasurer of the Bar Association, Shabir Ahmad Bhat and Hamid Shafi visited the jail on 07.01.2019.
The members of the committee in a report stated that they met 26 detenues and under-trial prisoners and separatist leaders.
The four-member committee stated that while they interacted with the detenues and under trial prisoners, it has been found that the jail authorities are not providing proper food and medicines to them. They are not also allowing their relatives to have proper interaction with them.
“Most of the under-trials complaint that if two family members desire to meet them, only one is allowed to meet,” reads the statement.
The statement said the inmates stated that they are not taken outside the jail for treatment and number of inmates have as such developed serious problems, JKHBA said adding that the inmates also informed them that they are not being taken to the courts for trial, as the police is not providing the escort to take them to the concerned courts, as a result of which their trial is prolonging and thus the safeguards enshrined in the constitution regarding speedy trial stands defeated.
District Jail Udhampur
The statement said a four member team of the committee visited the jail on 08.01.2019 and said they have found that no proper medical facilities are available to the inmates of the jail as no qualified doctor is posted in the said jail so as to provide the proper treatment to them.
The team members were also told that escort is not provided to the prisoners for taking them to the courts for facing the trial in the cases pending against them with the result that their trial is getting delayed without any fault of theirs.
“It was also stated that the police, as well as the jail authorities, have entered into a conspiracy and it is because of the said conspiracy, they are not produced before the Courts under the lame excuse of escort not being available which is causing a delay in the disposal of their cases,” the statement said quoting from the report.
The inmates also informed the committee that there is no proper method of allowing the inmates to meet their family members who visit the jail.
Sub-Jail Hiranagar, Jammu
The statement said that the members of the committee have reported that they met 31 inmates on 09.01.2019 there and after interacting with them the committee found that Sub Jail Hiranagar has been virtually converted into a police station as the person who has been appointed as jail superintendent is from the police department.
The committee members further said that during the inspection they found that a jail superintendent is to be appointed by the Home Department but only after he/she qualifies the examination conducted by the Public Service Commission for the said purpose.
“He has to have the minimum qualification required under the Rules for appointment as Jail Superintendent but without the said qualification being possessed by the jail Superintendent, who is from the police department, he has been appointed as Jail Superintendent of Sub Jail Hiranagar,” reads a report submitted by the committee members adding “Since he has no experience to deal with the inmates, as such the inmates are facing tremendous problems, day in and day out in the jail.”
In the report it was also stated that all detenues and under trial prisoners lodged in the said jail complained to the team members that there is a shortage of space in the jail to accommodate the detenues and under trial prisoners and the barracks in which they have been kept are overcrowded and are also not properly maintained.
“The barracks have been converted into cells and the political detenues have been kept with the hardened criminals,” it reads.
The team members were also told that the inmates are not provided with proper food and medicine. The unhygienic food prepared by the jail authorities of their own choice is being provided to all the detenues and under trial prisoners, which has caused serious ailments to all of them.
District Jail Amphalla, Jammu
The statement said that two members of the committee constituted for the inspection of jails on 10.01.2019 interacted with the 11 inmates lodged in the jail and had found that the inmates are not being provided proper medical treatment by the jail authorities.
“One of the inmate namely Seeratul Hassan, who was suffering from pancreatic infection stated before the team members that he was shifted from Sub-Jail Hiranagar to District Jail Amphalla, Jammu and he complained to the jail authorities that he is facing a serious ailment and he, therefore, deserves to be shifted to JMC Jammu for treatment but he was not shifted to the hospital,” said the committee members.
The report states that Hassan’s condition is still critical and needs immediate medical attention. He is facing trial in a case pending in the court of 4th Additional District Judge, Srinagar but even though he had to be kept in a jail, near the court, where his case is pending, but he has been kept in District Jail Amphalla, Jammu, wherefrom he is not being produced before the Court and for the last nine months, he doesn’t know as to what has happened to his case.
“The inmates also complained to the bar team that though cases are pending against them in different courts of the valley but they are not produced before the courts for the trial of their cases, as a result of which the trial of their cases is prolonging and their right to get speedy trial of their case stands defeated,” JKHBA statement said.
Central Jail Tihar, Delhi
The Bar statement said this jail was inspected by advocate Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, advocate Adil Omar Asimi, advocate Arshad and advocate Bashir Sidiq.
They said that they met 10 inmates there including some separatist leaders.
After meeting the under trial prisoners lodged in Central Jail Tihar, Delhi, the Bar team found that they are not being produced before the Courts on each date of hearing, as a result of which they stand deprived of their right of speedy trial.
The committee members found that the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail are being kept in High-Security Wards and they are not given the same treatment which is being given to other prisoners lodged in other barracks of Central Jail Tihar, Delhi.
The report submitted by the committee states, “The inmates complained that even though they are provided food by the jail authorities regularly but they are not allowed to take any item of food inside the jail, which may be brought by their family members on interview days with them.”
The team members were told by the Kashmiri inmates that though the behavior of jail staff is very cordial but problems are being faced by them on account of non-availability of medical and other facilities.