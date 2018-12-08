Condemned, unserviceable material lying unattended at Dental College since 1999

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Dec 07:
A large quantity of condemned and unserviceable material damaged twenty years ago (since 1999) and then further during the September 2014 floods is lying scattered at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) Srinagar as authorities are delaying its removal from the site.
The damaged material which includes broken dental chairs, furniture including chairs, tables and other damaged medical instruments are lying in the hospital premises due to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities.
An official at GDCH said the junk material is lying there for the last 20 years as there has been no headway from the hospital authorities to auction it.
“The September 2014 floods also caused damage to many machines which are yet to be removed from the hospital premises,” the official said.
Though few days ago the hospital authorities removed the material from few departments and has been dumped in the back side of the hospital’s Block 3 and 4 in the ground floor.
“It got damaged over the years and the shelf life has ended. But they are not removing it from the College. They are in a hurry when they bring new material and not when they have to clear the junk,” he said.
In some departments, the unused dental chairs have piled up and are yet to be removed. According to norms normally a machine works for a minimum period of ten years but at times some material gets damaged before that time period but that process is also delayed as there is no policy for the removal.
According to sources, the college administration is busy with replacing the tiles with granite but nothing is being done to remove the material due to which the corridors are filled with dust and look dark.
Medical Superintendent, GDCH, Dr Syed Qaiser Jah said they have suffered damage due to the floods in ground floor and they are in process of removing the material.
“We have formed a committee and have identified the material but the process is hectic. The committee approved it and we are shifting it to the ground floor for evaluation,” he said.
Jah said they have been working on it from one year and are in the process of auctioning it. “The process took two years. We have removed the material. The survey board has examined the material and recommended its auction,” Jah said.
mansoorpeer@risngkashmir.com