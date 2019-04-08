Concrete mess

April 08, 2019 |

In the last several years the state has been battling haphazard constructions as authorities fail to put a check on illegal buildings that are coming up in every nook and cranny. In cities as well as important towns of the state, people have been raising some uncomfortable questions about the building permissions of structures that apparently do not conform to the guidelines. Earlier, Municipal Corporations came repeatedly under barrages of criticism following allegations of corruption and permissions being allotted after bribing the officials. In January this year, after a meeting of Building Operation Controlling Authority (BOCA), about 350 building permissions were cleared in Jammu by the municipal corporation. A grim picture of Srinagar city was presented when Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) blamed all previous master plans for failing to settle the developmental issues. It is unlikely that the new Master Plan would bring any relief as the attitude of the authorities has not seen any change. The city over the years has swollen beyond municipal limits and engulfed nearby urban fringe villages and small towns like Pampore, Budgam and Ganderbal. Both residential and commercial structures in the city and on its outskirts have been increasing at a high rate. The violations as such have also seen a surge as the violators resort to construction of buildings without waiting for the permissions. Not one but several authorities have failed to curb the haphazard growth in the city and nearest urban areas. It includes encroachment of public land and water bodies. While as in the case of water bodies, LAWDA has been carrying out demolitions, that kind of action is missing in almost every other case where the violator has constructed residential house or commercial building without permission or flouted the norms. The government needs to introspect as why Master Plans have been failing in the state and how the complicity of authorities has helped the encroachers and violators over the years. At some places in the city, people do not even know that they have to seek the permission before starting on the construction work. Only the view from vantage shows the concrete mess that has been created in the name of development or due to greasing of palms of the corrupt officials. The government must take up the exercise of increasing awareness on building permissions and the process among the people. The process should also be simplified and applications be received and processed online so that people can get the status by sitting in their homes.