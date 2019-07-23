Concrete measures underway to tap tourism potential: Feroz Khan

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kargil Ladakh tourism festival concludes at Kargil

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmed Khan today said that Kargil has immense tourism potential on account of its glorious folk traditions, multiethnic culture, world famous historical places and scenic beauty and the LAHDC Kargil is making all out efforts to tap this potential so that tourism sector in the district is given further fillip.

The CEC stated this while speaking on the concluding function of the two day colourful Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival-2019 at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Biamathang.

Executive Councillor for Tourism Er Phunsog Tashi, Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary besides other district officers were present on the occasion.

The CEC said that the main purpose of organizing the festival was to give boost to the potential of tourism in the district by showcasing the multiethnic culture and traditions including folk music and dance forms, folklore and traditional games like archery and horse polo.

Khan while underlining the need to extend the duration of the festival in the coming years stressed upon the concerned departments to work with utmost dedication and prepare plans for the promotion of tourism in the district.

Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary while addressing the function highlighted the role of tourism as a major source of livelihood which can to a great deal contribute to the economic development of the district.

The DC said that all out efforts are underway to ensure that the tourism sector in the district touches a new high.

The two-day event featured multi-ethnic traditional music and dance performances by the folk artists of different ethnic groups including Purgi, Balti and Shina Dardi tribes. It also featured traditional horse polo and archery matches.

Besides the exhibition of local art and craft on various stalls, the visitors here also cherished the taste of ethnic food made available there.

Colourful cultural programmes depicting the culture and traditions of Kargil was the main attraction of the event during the concluding day. Polo and archery matches also marked the day.

Later, the CEC along with the other dignitaries distributed awards among the cultural troupes as well as archery and polo players.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director Tourism Kargil Aga Syed Toha presented vote of thanks on the occasion and highlighted the importance of the festival.

Officers of the district administration, a good number of foreign and domestic tourists and local people participated in the concluding function.



