Concrete measures taken to hold Panchayat, Municipal elections in JK: Advisor Vyas

Necessary measures taken to safeguard border, LoC residents
Necessary measures taken to safeguard border, LoC residents
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
Advisor to Governor, B B Vyas, on Wednesday said Governor N N Vohra’s Administration has taken concrete measures for holding Panchayat and Municipal elections to establish democratically elected self governing bodies at the grassroot level.
He rolled out multi-pronged operational plan being followed by the Administration to further push the development tempo and revive self-government institutions in the state.
According to an official, addressing participants and people after hoisting tricolour flag and taking salute at the March Past here at the Independence Day function, the Advisor underlined the need for maintaining sustained peace and tranquility to realize the cherished goals of growth and development in the state.
“Absence of these institutions has devoid the people of the opportunity to participate in the development process and decision making. The situation also affected the Centre State coordination in achieving the targeted goals in the development of rural and urban infrastructure”, Vyas said and sought full support of the people in holding the polls to elect Panchayats and Urban local bodies.
Paying rich homage to the heroes of Indian freedom movement, he said the independence achieved by their sacrifices can only be protected by maintaining peace, tranquility and harmony in the country and the state.
Asserting that peace is pre-requisite for development, the Advisor said that the government is focused to tap power potential in the state which will guarantee its economic growth.
“J&K State can grow its economy through power sector, for that, the government has started work on 15 hydro power projects. The projects have been taken up under PMDP.” he said and informed that some other proposed projects like Pakaldul, Kiru and Kwar are also being included in PMDP.
The Advisor affirmed that all these projects will be helpful in making state economically self-reliant.
The Advisor also listed power sector schemes like, DDUGJY, SAUBHAGYA and RAPDRP being implemented to augment existing Transmission and Distribution network.
Referring to health sector, he said to fulfil the commitment to provide affordable and best health care facilities to people of the state, pre-construction work of ambitious AIIMS hospitals at Vijaypur, Samba and Awantipura, Pulwama has been already started. Apart from this, work has been expedited on 5 medical colleges coming up at Doda, Rajouri, Kathua, Baramulla and Anantnag, he informed.
The Advisor also reiterated the government’s commitment to improve Education sector. He said to contain the dropout rate, 190 schools (113 HS to HSS and 77 Ms to Hs) have been upgraded, while process to upgrade 210 more schools is in process. He said in past two months Government has brought transparency in Mid-day Meal and roped in NGOs to run the scheme. He said to start with an NGO has been entrusted to run the scheme in Jammu and Samba districts on pilot project basis. He expressed satisfaction over the pace of work on IIT and IIM at Jammu.
Underlining the importance of dependable connectivity, he said to mitigate the problems of far-flung and inaccessible areas the government has taken string of important steps.
“To provide round the year and easy connectivity to the people of far flung areas, the government has started helicopter services on subsidized rate to link 10 areas of the state including Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar Marwah, Gurez ,Keran and others he said and added it is committed to extend air services to other remote areas.
He said that a whopping Rs 42,688 crore is being spent under PMDP to extend road connectivity to farthest habitation in the state.
The advisor informed that Horticulture sector has witnessed a record growth with increase of 23.55 LMT production during 2017-2018.
For the integrated development of the tourism sector and generate employment 4 new tourism development authorities have been established, the Advisor said, adding that, the work on completion of Jammu Ropeway project has been expedited.
“To transform the state into business hub, the government has successfully implemented 270 business reforms advised by Government of India under Make in India programme” he said. He informed that in a major paradigm shift any new industrial unit in the state is presently being registered online.
The advisor also mentioned about start of Prestigious Writers’ Club being constructed at a cost of Rs 3.91 crore.
The Advisor stressed on the need to channelize the young energy into right direction and informed that state witnessed 40 Mega Sports events in which more than 50,000 youth participated.
He noted satisfaction that the local talent has made a big mark on the international stage with 42 sportspersons from the state representing India at international level.
The Advisor said that the government recognizes the contribution of women in the development of the state. He said 28152 Self Help Groups(SHGs), with 2.62 lakh rural women members, have been created under UMEED in 70 blocks of the state .
Further, exclusive EDI led centers for Women entrepreneurs have been set up in Jammu and Srinagar cities. For safety and security of women, central government has started women helpline (WHL 181) in Jammu, he informed further.
He said the government is also concerned about the problems faced by the LOC and IB residents and is taking necessary measures for their safety and welfare.