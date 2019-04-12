Concerted Mindset Develops the Soul of Sacrifice

April 12, 2019 | Ishfaq Ahmed

Concerted mindset is marked by aggregated similarity,among or within the members of any particular group or society at large. It develops when people with common cause share or assume collectivism characterized by collective responsibility towards some common goal of interest.

Muslims in particular should try to imbibe a concertive or collective mindset in order to face the challenges of sectarian rifts and extreme ideologies. While developing a common consensus on any matter of concern, we should never think of our personal goals and interests at the cost of our faith and Ummah at large. Any theory or approach, which is based on selfish desires and personal motives, is bound to perish with destruction and can prove very dangerous to our community.

Allah (SWT) warns us in the Glorious Quran against all those practices, which can lead to confusion and disarray among Muslims. However we must reinforce Islam with our lives and belongings, disregarding altogether our personal loss and suffering. We must sincerely work towards common terms, which can prove beneficial to our community and Islam in particular. We must pledge our lives and interests to the cause of Islam only. All this can be achieved when all the Muslims around the world will work for the betterment of their faith without any personal prejudice and selfishness.

While going through the pages of Islamic history, we can very well understand the reasons behind the glorious past of our civilization. All the pious Companions of our Prophet (SAW) are the guiding examples and played an important and inevitable part in the shaping up of Islamic civilization, which we Muslims are very proud of today. They pledged their lives for the sake of Islam. They were ever ready for any endeavor for the cause of Islam. Whether it was in a battlefield or to go out to preach and propagate Islam they didn’t budge an inch while performing their duties towards the common good of their faith and community.

Furthermore, they were blessed with noble and kindly spirit with a generous heart. Likewise, they were liberal in giving and history is a sufficient witness to this fact that they spent all that they possessed in the cause of Islam only. They turned blind to all except Islam. The Prophet (SAW) imbibed all these great qualities of selflessness into their character. He (SAW) developed a community based on the divine principles of collective mindset and spirit of personal sacrifice in order to establish the rule of Allah (SWT) on the face of this earth.

Allah (SWT) ordains Muslims not to incur self-destruction but to spend in His (SWT) way. In today’s world,Muslims are living in a very dangerous situation. We have inflicted self-destruction on our selves by following our carnal desires and selfish interests. To add insult to the injury, most of the Muslim nation states and their leaders have become canon fodder in the hands of the west. This has demoralized a common Muslim and he has lost faith in reviving the lost legacy of our glorious past.

Muslim organizations like OIC and Arab league have become toothless tigers keeping in view their past record of affairs. They only organize summits and sessions without taking any concrete steps for the betterment of the Ummah. Such is the sorry figure of these Muslims organizations that no world nation or their leaders take them seriously. The recent Arab League session was nothing but a flop show where these so called Muslim leaders were caught napping during the session.

A collective spirit, ensuring welfare of the whole Ummah, should characterize all these Muslim leaders but irony is that they behave selfishly and the cause of Islam cannot get well served in these circumstances. In order to take this Ummah out of this quagmire of deceit and deception, it has become inevitable that these Muslim leaders should follow the footsteps of the Prophet (SAW) and His (SAW) Rightly Guided Companions (RA) and shun their personal interests for the sake of Allah (SWT) and His (SWT) Deen.

Muslims in particular have a collective duty to take care of the needs of their community. They should tirelessly work for the betterment of their underprivileged section and inculcate religious spirit in them so that they can prove beneficial and productive for the common good of the Muslims.

The idea of personal sacrifice and collective mindset must be taught to all the Muslims in the light of Holy Quran and Seerah of the Prophet (SAW). By doing that, a pure Islamic society based on the principles of faith and divine guidance is not far from the reality.

Muslim scholars should maintain all the religious institutions with honesty and dedication and must impart authentic religious education and training to the young in the light of present challenges of the world. We should be equally concerned about the plight of our fellow Muslims and should work for their religious upliftment.

It is our common belief, Allah’s (SWT) mercy encompasses His (SWT) anger but the amount of misdeeds and evil acts done by the Muslims at present can be the reason, that the help of Allah (SWT) is withheld on this account. We fail to reap any benefit because of our weaknesses and ignorance of the religious texts. If the religious leaders and Muslims in particular, fail to understand the gravity of the situation and forget their role towards their faith, their existence in any non-Muslim majority country will become impossible or very difficult.

If we continue living by prioritizing our interests only, then we cannot achieve much. Collective and concerted mindset is very important in achieving the spirit of self-sacrifice and selflessness. Absence of collective thinking will lead us to get engrossed in our own personal needs only, and this would prove disastrous for the community as a whole. This is a wicked mentality, which needs to be checked otherwise it can prove dangerous or evil and can kill the community spirit.

Self-centered mentality dents the social fabric of any society. It hampers the process of social reform or community welfare. It is very unfortunate that such type of mental sickness is flourishing at a very alarming pace. Due to this, we as a society have become highly self motivated. We are concerned with our own petty interests, our own success and prosperity and our own materialistic pomp and show.

It is high time to change our concocted mindset and please Allah (SWT) by following His (SWT) divine guidance with piety and sincere efforts. We Muslims should feel a genuine and sincere concern and attachment for all the issues that are opposing Islam and our community. Without the realization of the need of common mindset, no Muslim leader, scholar, any organization, preacher or writer can change this disgruntled state of affairs and the path of success and glory seems a far fetched dream in future.

Let us all come to common terms and help in rebuilding and reshaping our lost grandeur. We should stop playing dirty politics against each other and must rise on the occasion for the betterment of this Ummah. We should be compassionate to each other and must resolve all our differences with mercy and affection. Allah warns us in clear-cut terms, “Do not throw yourselves into destruction” (Al Quran 2:195). We must pray to Allah (SWT), that all the Muslims across the globe, especially our political and religious leaders comprehend this truth as early as they can. May good sense prevail in all of us?

