Concerted efforts on to expedite restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex: Ganai

JAMMU, DECEMBER 19:
Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai on Wednesday said that sincere efforts are being made to expedite the restoration of Mubarak Mandi heritage complex.
According to an official, the Advisor was responding to the issues projected by a delegation of Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) led by its President Gulchain Singh Charak which called on him here.
The Advisor said that a civilized society doesn’t ignore its history and heritage and Governor’s administration is making sincere efforts for proper restoration, revival and preservation of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex in all respects, the official added.
The Advisor informed the delegation that there is no dearth of funds and gave on the spot direction to the officers to thoroughly look into the issues raised by the delegation members.
He directed Executive officer of Mubarak Mandi Heritage to make 3 D virtual tour of the heritage complex in consultation with the Tourism Department for governor’s perusal.
Meanwhile, the Advisor asked Secretary Tourism to conduct a survey and examine the feasibility of connecting Mubarak Mandi Complex Jammu with Ropeway Project through accelerators.
Earlier, the delegation members projected several issues including preservation of 8 lakh files of erstwhile Dogra rulers of the State, stoppage of seepage in various structures, restoration of Gol-Ghar and Maharani Charaki Palace, strengthening of slopes on the backside of the heritage complex, repairing of Museum Building, issuance of white paper on activities undertaken for the restoration of Mubarak Mandi complex, enquiry into dismantling of Dewan-e-Awam structure at the centre of the Complex, filling of sanctioned posts in the archives, archeology and museum, prohibition of parking in the complex etc.
Secretary Tourism RigzinSampheal, Executive officers, Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society and senior officers of the concerned department were present on the occasion, the official said.