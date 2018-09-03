Concerted efforts needed to give employment opportunities to people: DC Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 09:
District Development Commissioner Ravinder Kumar on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the achievements under various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented by different departments.
According to an official, threadbare discussions were held on various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in the district which include MIDH, PMDP, and PMKSY etc. The achievements made so far and action plan for the current year was also discussed.
It was impressed upon all district /sectoral officers to put in dedicated, coordinated and planned efforts to attain better synergy to create visible infrastructure while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the people.
The DDC underscored the importance of potential harnessing and stressed for formulating action plans in an integrated manner by converging various components of schemes of different departments to attain cluster based visible development.
During the meeting, the DDC directed the district officers to speed up the pace of different developmental projects so as to avoid any cost escalation. Further, all district heads of various departments were directed to closely monitor various developmental works being undertaken so that they can be completed in a time bound manner.
Stressing on the judicious use of funds allotted under various heads, the DDC asked the officers of different departments to expedite various works so that the funds allotted can be utilized for the purpose they are released.
The DDC directed the officers of different departments and sort out issues by holding inter departmental working groups meetings for effective implementation of the schemes.
For the purpose the DDC disclosed, a core working group is being constituted at district level which shall meet regularly to chalk out the strategies for the roll out of various schemes and also put in place better public service delivery mechanism.
Among others the meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Chief Horticulture Officer, Brij Vallabh Gupta, besides other district officers of various departments, the official added.